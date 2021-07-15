Facts

15:29 15.07.2021

Medvedchuk appeals court decision to prolong his house arrest

The lawyers for Ukrainian MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk have appealed the court's decision to prolong his house arrest until September 7.

"Medvedchuk's lawyers have filed an appeal against the extension of his house arrest. Can the appellate court judges make a lawful and fair decision? It will be an interesting process," parliamentarian Renat Kuzmin of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction said on Facebook on Thursday.

According to earlier reports, Kyiv's Pechersky District Court on July 9 extended Medvedchuk's house arrest until September 7.

Parliamentarians Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction were notified on May 11 that they are suspected of high treason and attempting to misappropriate national resources in Crimea. According to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, the suspicion against them is based on three episodes of illegal activity and cooperation with "the aggressor country."

According to investigators, Medvedchuk conspired with an official of the Russian government to extract minerals on the Black Sea shelf in 2015. Another episode of the criminal proceedings concerns the transfer of information containing state secrets to the Russian security services. The third episode of illegal activity relates to anti-Ukrainian subversive activities, in particular, devising the "anti-Ukrainian" Luch project.

On May 12, Medvedchuk arrived at the Prosecutor General's Office, read a copy of the note of suspicion presented to him, and said that he did not intend to hide from the investigation and that the suspicions are politically motivated.

Kozak, according to law enforcement agencies, is in Russia. At the same time, according to Medvedchuk, Kozak is in the territory of Belarus. Kozak has been placed on the wanted list. There is a court decision on his detention to select a restrictive measure for him.

The court originally placed Medvedchuk under house arrest until July 9, 2021.

