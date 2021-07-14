Facts

11:40 14.07.2021

Language cannot be subject of speculation by both pro-Russian, pseudo-patriotic forces – Tkachenko

Language cannot be subject of speculation by both pro-Russian, pseudo-patriotic forces – Tkachenko

Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko believes that the language cannot be the subject of speculation by both pro-Russian and pseudo-patriotic forces.

"Language cannot be the subject of manipulation and speculation, language cannot be used to split the country, language cannot be used by both pro-Russian forces and pseudo-patriotic forces. Language is our body armor and it unites us," Tkachenko said at the all-Ukrainian forum entitled "Ukraine 30. Humanitarian Policy" in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The minister also noted that the promotion of the Ukrainian language is impossible without funding it at different levels.

"All residents of Ukraine should speak Ukrainian, but with pleasure," he added.

