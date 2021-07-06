Facts

13:14 06.07.2021

Dzhaparova: We managed to form core of international coalition for liberation of Crimea

The founding summit of the Crimean Platform, which will be attended by world leaders, will be held in Kyiv on August 23 at the Parkovy convention and exhibition center, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova said.

"The organization of the summit and the process of developing its joint declaration demonstrated two important things. We managed to form the core of the international coalition for the liberation of Crimea, the number of which is constantly growing. We also managed to develop a joint understanding among our most important partners that distraction and delay in responding to the occupation Crimea and related crimes, in fact, gave Russia and other authoritarian regimes carte blanche to further attack the rules of the democratic world," Dzhaparova said at the "Ukraine 30. International Politics" All-Ukrainian Forum in Kyiv on Tuesday.

She said that the joint declaration, which is planned to be adopted during the summit, besides the formal launch of the Crimean platform, will confirm the invariability of the "Crimea is Ukraine" formula, condemn Russia's crimes in Crimea and around it, outline the parameters of the international policy of de-occupation.

"But, at the same time, we must clearly realize that Russia is not just watching the Ukrainian initiative, it has declared it a threat to territorial integrity and security, and has begun large-scale work to discredit this platform, its tasks and goals, as well as, in fact, knocking down participation in the Crimean Platform summit," Dzhaparova said.

The Deputy Foreign Minister said that the President of Ukraine, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, the Prime Minister, the leader of the Crimean Tatar people, the heads of foreign delegations, and a representative of the newly created expert network of the Crimean Platform will speak at the high-level segment of the summit.

"Further, the work of the summit will continue in the format of four panel discussions and discussions on the policy of non-recognition and sanctions, security challenges, the protection of human rights in the temporarily occupied Crimea and the renewal of the rights of the Crimean Tatar people as an element of de-occupation," Dzhaparova said.

According to her, after the summit, the activities of the Crimean platform will not end.

"The intergovernmental level of the platform will act in the form of consultations of foreign ministers, coordination meetings and specialized working groups on priority areas, conferences. In particular, we also plan to establish an annual forum dedicated to security of the wider Black Sea region and beyond," Dzhaparova said.

Tags: #crimea #crimean_platform #dzhaparova
