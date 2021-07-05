Lukashenko's statements on supply of weapons from Ukraine, border closure do not correspond to reality – Kuleba

The statements of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, whom the U.S. and EU do not recognize as legally elected, about the supply of weapons from Ukraine and the closure of the border between Belarus and Ukraine do not correspond to reality, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"As for the statements of Alexander Lukashenko, he is a fan of such resonant statements. He speaks very often with headlines that immediately hit the media. Here you need to remain calm and always understand that Alexander Lukashenko is a person about whom a careful fact-checking should be done. And I assure you that his statement on the smuggling of weapons from Ukraine to Belarus will not pass a single fact-checking, because it simply does not correspond to reality in any way, as well as his statement that the border is closed," Kuleba said at a press conference within the Ukraine 30. International Relations forum in Kyiv on Monday.

He said that according to his information, the border is working.

"Ukraine is not looking for a conflict, but Ukraine will always be very tough to defend its interests if someone tries to impose this conflict on us," the Foreign Minister said.

As reported, on July 2, Lukashenko said that he had ordered the border troops to completely close the border with Ukraine. "A huge amount of weapons is coming from Ukraine to Belarus. Therefore, I instructed the border troops to completely close the border with Ukraine," he said at a solemn meeting in honor of Independence Day.