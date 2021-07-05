Ukraine to receive its own warship in late 2023 – Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will receive its own warship at the end of 2023, the construction of which has already begun in Turkey and will be finished in Ukraine by the end of 2023.

"Our Turkish friends are actively supporting the development of units within the Ukrainian Navy. The construction of our first modern corvette has begun in Turkey. It will be finished in Ukraine by the end of 2023," Zelensky said when delivering a speech in front of members of the Ukrainian Navy during his visit to Odesa region. The speech was livestreamed on the Facebook page of the President's Office.

Ukraine will soon obtain Turkish drones Bayraktar, which will be operated by the Ukrainian Naval Aviation, Zelensky said.

"Successful is the movement toward the reinforcement of our marine aviation. We're expecting to promptly get advanced and effective unmanned aerial vehicles Bayraktar," he said.

Ukrainian servicemen who will operate the drones are about to finish their training in Turkey, Zelensky said.