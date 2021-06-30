Dam at 107th kilometer of North Crimean Canal 80% built, this is enough to keep Dnipro water out of Crimea – Korynevych

Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea Anton Korynevych said that the construction of a dam in Kherson region at the 107th kilometer of the North Crimean Canal is 80% complete, which is quite enough to keep the Dnipro River water out of the temporarily occupied territory of the peninsula.

"The major dam at the 107th kilometer is 80% ready. It is not completed by 20%, since there is no appropriate budget funding [...] As of now, the major dam is 80% enough to prevent water from entering Crimea. If something suddenly happens to the dam at the 91st kilometer, then the dam at the 107th kilometer will do its job," Korynevych said on Wednesday in Kyiv at a briefing on the results of two years of the work of the presidential representative office in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

According to him, employees of the representative office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea are in constant communication with the management of the North Crimean Canal. "Nothing burst, water does not flow into Crimea," he said.

He also noted that the supply of Dnipro River water to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol will become possible only after the de-occupation of the peninsula, which is clearly stated in the strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of the region.