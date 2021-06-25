Facts

18:41 25.06.2021

U.S. Charge d'Affaires highlights Washington's support for Donbas' economy during visit to Mariupol

1 min read

U.S. Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien during her visit to Mariupol on Friday (Donetsk region) highlighted Washington's support for region's economy, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has reported.

"Chargé Kvien met city & port officials at the Port of Mariupol, the traditional sea gate to the Donbas, highlighted U.S. support for region's economy & commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity in the face of Russia's aggression and impediments to shipping in the Sea of Azov," the embassy said in Twitter on Friday.

Tags: #kvien #mariupol
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:49 24.05.2021
The United States urges Ukrainian authorities to provide anti-corruption guarantees for land reform

The United States urges Ukrainian authorities to provide anti-corruption guarantees for land reform

14:27 11.05.2021
U.S. explores ways to enhance security cooperation with Ukraine – Kvien

U.S. explores ways to enhance security cooperation with Ukraine – Kvien

12:25 06.05.2021
Ukrainian JCCC observation group's car comes under fire near Mariupol – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Ukrainian JCCC observation group's car comes under fire near Mariupol – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

18:49 16.04.2021
If Russia acts recklessly or aggressively, there will be consequences – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

If Russia acts recklessly or aggressively, there will be consequences – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

10:40 14.04.2021
Bakanov, Kvien discuss Ukrainian sanctions, SBU reform

Bakanov, Kvien discuss Ukrainian sanctions, SBU reform

11:29 01.04.2021
Mariupol tops rating of transparency, accountability of Ukrainian cities in 2020 - Transparency International

Mariupol tops rating of transparency, accountability of Ukrainian cities in 2020 - Transparency International

18:41 26.03.2021
Heads of U.S., EU missions to Ukraine urge to revise bill on resumption of HQCJ work

Heads of U.S., EU missions to Ukraine urge to revise bill on resumption of HQCJ work

21:58 25.10.2020
'Savik Shuster studio' exit poll in Mariupol: Boichenko Bloc passes to city council with 45.96%, Opposition Platform – For Life with 30.69%, Shariy Party 6.56%, Servant of the People 6.28%

'Savik Shuster studio' exit poll in Mariupol: Boichenko Bloc passes to city council with 45.96%, Opposition Platform – For Life with 30.69%, Shariy Party 6.56%, Servant of the People 6.28%

21:28 25.10.2020
Exit poll of Rating on elections to Mariupol city council: Vadym Boichenko Bloc gets 45.6%, Opposition Platform – For Life 31.4%, Shariy Party 6.2%, Servant of the People 5.7%, Power of People 5%

Exit poll of Rating on elections to Mariupol city council: Vadym Boichenko Bloc gets 45.6%, Opposition Platform – For Life 31.4%, Shariy Party 6.2%, Servant of the People 5.7%, Power of People 5%

21:28 25.10.2020
Exit poll of Rating on elections to Mariupol city council: Vadym Boichenko Bloc gets 45.6%, Opposition Platform – For Life 31.4%, Shariy Party 6.2%, Servant of the People 5.7%, Power of People 5%

Exit poll of Rating on elections to Mariupol city council: Vadym Boichenko Bloc gets 45.6%, Opposition Platform – For Life 31.4%, Shariy Party 6.2%, Servant of the People 5.7%, Power of People 5%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt obliges persons arriving from India, UK, Russia, Portugal to Ukraine to do rapid antigen test

Rada to hold extraordinary sessions on Tuesday, Thursday – MP Korniyenko

Kuleba: We will talk with ambassadors of Germany, France to understand how their proposal on Russia relates to sanctions policy, role of Normandy format mediators

Razumkov says he does not plan to resign

Zelensky plans to discuss conclusion of defense contract or memo between Ukraine, U.S. at meeting with Biden

LATEST

Ambassadors of France, Germany said ​​resuming EU-Russia summits not supported, promise to discuss this with Kyiv – Ukraine's MFA

Govt obliges persons arriving from India, UK, Russia, Portugal to Ukraine to do rapid antigen test

Ambassador Korniychuk briefed the head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy on key areas of cooperation with Israel

G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine with COVID-19 vaccination

Most citizens appreciate implementation of basic principles of Ukraine's Constitution – poll

Rada to hold extraordinary sessions on Tuesday, Thursday – MP Korniyenko

Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova present Associated Trio format in Brussels

Razumkov on Zelensky's statement in 'Wagner members' case: Rada's Commission of Inquiry will deal with issues of jurisdiction

Kuleba: We will talk with ambassadors of Germany, France to understand how their proposal on Russia relates to sanctions policy, role of Normandy format mediators

Razumkov says he does not plan to resign

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD