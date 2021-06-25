U.S. Charge d'Affaires highlights Washington's support for Donbas' economy during visit to Mariupol

U.S. Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien during her visit to Mariupol on Friday (Donetsk region) highlighted Washington's support for region's economy, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has reported.

"Chargé Kvien met city & port officials at the Port of Mariupol, the traditional sea gate to the Donbas, highlighted U.S. support for region's economy & commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity in the face of Russia's aggression and impediments to shipping in the Sea of Azov," the embassy said in Twitter on Friday.