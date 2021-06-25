Ambassador Korniychuk briefed the head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy on key areas of cooperation with Israel

The key areas of the most effective bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Israel were the subject of an online meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine Yevhen Korniychuk and the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Roman Leshchenko. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«The parties discussed a wide range of topical and promising issues of cooperation between Ukraine and Israel in the agro-industrial sphere. In particular, the Minister informed about the state and trends of development of the national agro-industrial complex, improvement of the relevant legislative framework, including in the context of sectoral foreign investment activities, problematic issues, etc. For his part, the Ambassador reported on the relevant technological potential of Israel and identified key areas for the most effective bilateral cooperation», - the statement notes.

As a result of the conversation, it was agreed to work in the near future on the possibility of attracting Israeli technologies in the framework of the national level project on agricultural land merging in the southern regions of Ukraine, joint projects in agriculture, dairy farming and aquaculture.

«The importance of exchange of experience, professional training, internships and training of Ukrainian specialists, including with the assistance and participation of Israel. In order to intensify the bilateral dialogue in the agro-industrial sphere, it was also agreed to work out the visit of the Minister of Agriculture to Israel this year», - the Embassy emphasizes.