Ministry of Agrarian Policy creates online platform to provide farmers for sowing season

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine has launched a questionnaire website for farmers to find out their readiness and needs before spring field work and sowing, as well as to clarify how the agency can effectively help them at the expense of state funds and international support.

The department wrote about the launch of the corresponding website on its Facebook page on Monday.

"Now millions of Ukrainians rely on us, because you, farmers, are the basis of the economic development of the state. Therefore, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy has taken on additional functions to coordinate the distribution of everything that is necessary to ensure the sowing campaign-2022 (diesel fuel, seed material, fertilizers, protective equipment). A special platform agrostatus.org has been created for this," the ministry said in a statement.

According to it, the online survey will make it possible to find out the needs of farmers for a successful start of the sowing campaign, to help cover these needs at the expense of the state and international support.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy specified that agrarians using the service should fill out a special application on the website https://agrostatus.org/ according to their needs, after which the ministry will contact them and coordinate all further actions.