Facts

14:24 07.03.2022

Ministry of Agrarian Policy creates online platform to provide farmers for sowing season

2 min read

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine has launched a questionnaire website for farmers to find out their readiness and needs before spring field work and sowing, as well as to clarify how the agency can effectively help them at the expense of state funds and international support.

The department wrote about the launch of the corresponding website on its Facebook page on Monday.

"Now millions of Ukrainians rely on us, because you, farmers, are the basis of the economic development of the state. Therefore, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy has taken on additional functions to coordinate the distribution of everything that is necessary to ensure the sowing campaign-2022 (diesel fuel, seed material, fertilizers, protective equipment). A special platform agrostatus.org has been created for this," the ministry said in a statement.

According to it, the online survey will make it possible to find out the needs of farmers for a successful start of the sowing campaign, to help cover these needs at the expense of the state and international support.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy specified that agrarians using the service should fill out a special application on the website https://agrostatus.org/ according to their needs, after which the ministry will contact them and coordinate all further actions.

Tags: #policy #ministry #sowing #agrarian #preparation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:46 06.03.2022
Russia plans provocations in southern Ukraine using forcibly mobilized residents of ORDLO – Interior Ministry

Russia plans provocations in southern Ukraine using forcibly mobilized residents of ORDLO – Interior Ministry

14:06 06.03.2022
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to name countries, companies violating sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to name countries, companies violating sanctions against Russia

19:09 05.03.2022
Over past day, 3,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to Ukraine – Social Policy Ministry

Over past day, 3,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to Ukraine – Social Policy Ministry

19:41 04.03.2022
Talks on humanitarian corridors for Mariupol fail - Denysenko

Talks on humanitarian corridors for Mariupol fail - Denysenko

18:18 04.03.2022
Minister of Finance calls on global financial companies to stop any cooperation with terrorist countries Russia and Belarus

Minister of Finance calls on global financial companies to stop any cooperation with terrorist countries Russia and Belarus

13:47 04.03.2022
Klitschko: Kyiv lives under martial law, we preparing for defense

Klitschko: Kyiv lives under martial law, we preparing for defense

14:15 03.03.2022
NBU postpones key policy rate decision

NBU postpones key policy rate decision

14:12 03.03.2022
NBU postpones key policy rate decision leaving it at 10%

NBU postpones key policy rate decision leaving it at 10%

21:46 02.03.2022
Foreign Ministry launches emergency hotline for foreign students wishing to leave Ukraine

Foreign Ministry launches emergency hotline for foreign students wishing to leave Ukraine

16:28 02.03.2022
Russians preparing provocation from Ukraine, several options considered – A. Gerashchenko

Russians preparing provocation from Ukraine, several options considered – A. Gerashchenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

National Bank of Ukraine decides to increase exchange rate of UAH in cash abroad

Third round of talks between Ukraine, Russia to begin at 16:00 - Podoliak

Russian losses since invasion start exceed 11,000 military, 290 tanks, 46 planes, 68 helicopters – AFU General Staff

UN Intl Court of Justice hearings begin in Hague, MH17 case hearings against Russia resume in Schiphol

Danilov: Russian leaders on the path to committing military crimes, crimes against humanity

LATEST

Olvia seaport hit - Infrastructure Ministry

Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Ukraine, Russia to hold trilateral meeting in Antalya - media

National Bank of Ukraine decides to increase exchange rate of UAH in cash abroad

Trial external assessment not to take place on March 19, 26 - Center for Education Quality Assessment

Third round of talks between Ukraine, Russia to begin at 16:00 - Podoliak

THIRD ROUND OF NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN UKRAINE, RUSSIA TO BEGIN AT 16:00 - PODOLIAK

Residents of Kherson again takes to protest against Russian occupiers

Russia uses Nazi signs on its vehicles - Reznikov

Fighting continues in Kyiv region, occupiers shell residential areas, critical infrastructure - head of Kyiv region military authorities

Danilov: Russian leaders on the path to committing military crimes, crimes against humanity

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD