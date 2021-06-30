Economy

15:25 30.06.2021

Agriculture Ministry looking for irrigation companies abroad for reconstruction of irrigation systems in south of Ukraine

Agriculture Ministry looking for irrigation companies abroad for reconstruction of irrigation systems in south of Ukraine

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food is negotiating with companies from Israel, the United States, France and China regarding public-private partnership in the reconstruction of irrigation systems in the southern regions of Ukraine, Minister Roman Leshchenko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"These are projects with main canals, pumping stations, systems for the sale of both drinking and irrigation water. Now we are negotiating with companies from Israel, the United States, France and China in terms of such a public-private partnership," he said.

According to Leshchenko, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, during a meeting on the state of irrigation of lands with representatives of relevant ministries on June 9, instructed to prepare relevant projects on reclamation systems.

"The logic of the prime minister is that, given the uniqueness of our irrigation system, we need to scale the corresponding project through the prism of the expertise of world-renowned companies that can offer integrated solutions for both drip irrigation and the use of sprinkler machines, the use of main canals, and also the latest technologies of an intelligent water supply system," the minister said.

He said that the Ministry of Agrarian Policy is currently negotiating with world leaders in irrigation, but cannot disclose their details yet.

As the minister said, there is an interest in companies with experience and the possibility of expertise in the implementation of large reclamation projects.

