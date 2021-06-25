Facts

10:18 25.06.2021

Operation to detain 'Wagner members' not Ukraine's operation – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the involvement of Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak in disrupting the so-called operation to detain members of the (Russian Private Military Company) Wagner, calling the idea of such operation "an idea of other countries."

"The State Security Service of Ukraine [SBU] has no questions to Mr. Yermak. We saw what happened in Belarus, how the plane landed and how it ended. How such cases end and to what kind of country's isolation such special operations lead. This was definitely not our operation. I understand for sure that the idea for such an operation came from other countries," he said in an interview with Natalia Moseichuk on the 1+1 TV channel on Thursday.

"Thank God, we demonstrated subjectiveness in this important issue," he said.

According to Zelensky, the last time when he spoke with Alexander Lukashenko they discussed the issue of the detained "Wagner members." "When the 'Wagner members' were on the territory of Belarus, I called Alexander Grigoryevich, warned him, said that we were ready to convey the full information about these people," he said.

According to Zelensky, Lukashenko told him that he would not "fail" and would "figure it out."

"I was sure that he would transfer these killers to us. But then we all saw what happened and this was our last conversation," Zelensky said.

