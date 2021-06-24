SBU confirms investigation in Medvedchuk, Kozak case

On Thursday, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) are conducting investigative actions in a case in which suspicions were raised by MPs of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Victor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, the SBU press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The investigators of the SBU and the SBI conduct operational and investigative actions within the criminal proceedings, in which MPs Medvecchuk and Kozak were notified of suspicions," the SBU said.

Details of the process of the investigation will be reported later.