Facts

11:31 24.06.2021

SBU confirms investigation in Medvedchuk, Kozak case

1 min read
SBU confirms investigation in Medvedchuk, Kozak case

On Thursday, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) are conducting investigative actions in a case in which suspicions were raised by MPs of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Victor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, the SBU press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The investigators of the SBU and the SBI conduct operational and investigative actions within the criminal proceedings, in which MPs Medvecchuk and Kozak were notified of suspicions," the SBU said.

Details of the process of the investigation will be reported later.

Tags: #medvedchuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:55 11.06.2021
Court rules to recover about UAH 300,000 more from Medvedchuk in case on banning 'Vasyl Stus Case' book

Court rules to recover about UAH 300,000 more from Medvedchuk in case on banning 'Vasyl Stus Case' book

17:52 21.05.2021
Court of Appeal upholds house arrest for Medvedchuk

Court of Appeal upholds house arrest for Medvedchuk

17:00 21.05.2021
Medvedchuk in court: I reject accusations of being pro-Russian

Medvedchuk in court: I reject accusations of being pro-Russian

14:51 21.05.2021
Medvedchuk on episode of suspicion about transfer of info to Russian special services: I do not have classified data

Medvedchuk on episode of suspicion about transfer of info to Russian special services: I do not have classified data

15:13 19.05.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians believe that Medvedchuk should receive maximum criminal punishment – UIF poll

Almost half of Ukrainians believe that Medvedchuk should receive maximum criminal punishment – UIF poll

13:09 18.05.2021
PGO appeals against Medvedchuk's house arrest

PGO appeals against Medvedchuk's house arrest

09:50 14.05.2021
Court puts Medvedchuk under house arrest until July 9

Court puts Medvedchuk under house arrest until July 9

09:41 13.05.2021
Medvedchuk receives petition on preventive measure in form of arrest - Prosecutor General's Office

Medvedchuk receives petition on preventive measure in form of arrest - Prosecutor General's Office

16:56 12.05.2021
Medvedchuk arrives at Prosecutor General's Office to get familiar with suspicion

Medvedchuk arrives at Prosecutor General's Office to get familiar with suspicion

09:37 12.05.2021
Medvedchuk stays in Ukraine, "not going to hide" - Opposition Platform party

Medvedchuk stays in Ukraine, "not going to hide" - Opposition Platform party

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs order on sanctions in relation to businessmen Firtash, Fuks

Zelensky signs decree on extended, new sanctions against 55 banks, fiscal companies of Russia, so called ORDLO banks

SAPO sends request to Interpol to put ex-head of PrivatBank Dubilet on wanted list

'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

Kuleba calls ​​resuming EU-Russia summits dangerous deviation from EU sanctions policy: this could dissuade Russia from fulfilling Minsk agreements

LATEST

Zelensky extends sanctions against Russian media, their reps

Zelensky signs order on sanctions in relation to businessmen Firtash, Fuks

Zelensky signs decree on extended, new sanctions against 55 banks, fiscal companies of Russia, so called ORDLO banks

SAPO sends request to Interpol to put ex-head of PrivatBank Dubilet on wanted list

'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

Kuleba calls ​​resuming EU-Russia summits dangerous deviation from EU sanctions policy: this could dissuade Russia from fulfilling Minsk agreements

PACE appoints Ukrainian MP Honcharenko as human rights rapporteur on migration issues

Deteriorating security situation in Donbas prevents OSCE SMM from effectively fulfilling its mandate - Grau

Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova hope Associated Trio to strengthen cooperation with EU in security, defense – FMs joint statement

Overall progress in implementation of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement is 54% – Ukrainian authorities

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD