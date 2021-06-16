Facts

17:29 16.06.2021

Court of Appeals refuses to open proceeding on complaint of Yanukovych's defense to conduct special investigation in case of seizing power

2 min read
Kyiv's Court of Appeal has refused to initiate a proceeding on a complaint against a resolution granting permission to conduct a special pretrial investigation against former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych in the case of the seizure of power, the court's press service said.

The court said in a statement released on its website on Wednesday that it considered the complaint of the defender of Yanukovych against the decision of the investigating judge of Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv dated June 3, 2021, which sustained the petition of the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) and granted permission to conduct a special pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings in relation to Yanukovych, suspected of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (actions aimed at overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing power).

"After checking the content of the appeal, having studied the materials of the court proceedings, the judge [...] refused to initiate proceedings on the defense lawyer's appeal [...] due to the fact that the appeal was filed against a court ruling that is not subject to appeal in accordance with Article 309 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," the court said.

Tags: #yanukovych #court
Interfax-Ukraine
