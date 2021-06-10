Facts

16:14 10.06.2021

Rada may adopt law on indigenous peoples before end of Rada's current session – Korniyenko

1 min read
Rada may adopt law on indigenous peoples before end of Rada's current session – Korniyenko

By the end of the current session, the Verkhovna Rada may adopt the draft law on indigenous peoples, first deputy head of the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Korniyenko told Interfax-Ukraine in a comment.

"The draft law on indigenous peoples must be adopted before the Crimean platform. I think it will happen be by the end of the current session. We would like to adopt it as a whole. It seems that there is a consensus, everyone is not against it," Korniyenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

Tags: #indigenous_peoples #korniyenko
Interfax-Ukraine
