Idea of authorities' movement remains unfulfilled dream – Korniyenko

The idea of moving the authorities from the center of Kyiv to other districts of the capital remained an unrealized dream, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko has said.

"It [the idea] remained as an unrealized dream. I think that over time, sooner or later, someone will implement it," Korniyenko said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

The MP noted that the movement of the authorities from the center to other districts of Kyiv is associated with many organizational issues, including the creation of conditions for the work of representatives of the state guard.

According to him, so far even Kyiv City State Administration does not dare to move, despite the fact that Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Kyiv City State Administration have long wanted to do it, it's easier to move for them as "they are smaller in number and could be more modern."

At the same time, the first deputy speaker believes that when society becomes more modern, the dream of such a movement will come true.

"Society will become more modern and at some point it will happen by itself - and politicians, as representatives of a modern society, will understand that they need to move somewhere to Telichka [an industrial zone on the right bank in Kyiv] to an office center," Korniyenko believes.

He also said that he will change the furniture for a more Europeanized version in his new office, where he works after his election as first deputy head of parliament.