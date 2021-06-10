Swiss Ambassador, British diplomats familiarize with checkpoint operation on administrative border with Crimea

Ambassador of Switzerland Claude Wild, diplomatic representatives of the British Embassy and Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Anton Korynevych paid a working visit to the administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Kherson border detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, diplomatic representatives visited the Kalanchak and Chaplynka entry-exit checkpoints, where they familiarized themselves with the operation of the entry-exit checkpoint and the conditions for passing citizens through the administrative border.

"The members of the delegation discussed the issue of defense and security both in the region and directly on the administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea. Claude Wild said the international community supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine and hopes for the early return of the occupied territories of Ukraine," Kherson border detachment said on Facebook on Thursday.

The representative office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea said on Facebook that Switzerland will take part in the First International Investment Forum "Southern Development Strategy" on Arabatska Strilka on Thursday, June 10.