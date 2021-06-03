Facts

09:56 03.06.2021

Decision to recognize person as oligarch made by NSDC – presidential bill

2 min read
Decision to recognize person as oligarch made by NSDC – presidential bill

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposed the decision on recognizing a person as an oligarch should be made by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on the basis of a proposal from the Cabinet of Ministers, a member of the NSDC, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the State Security Service (SBU) or the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU).

This is defined by the presidential bill on the prevention of threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic or political heft in public life (oligarchs), the text of which was released on the Verkhovna Rada website on Thursday morning.

The NSDC decision to recognize a person as an oligarch shall come into effect from the day of the official publication of the presidential decree on its entry into force.

Zelensky also proposes to create a register of persons with significant economic and political heft in public life (oligarchs).

Such a proposal is contained in the president's bill on the prevention of threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic or political heft in public life (oligarchs), the text of which was released on the Verkhovna Rada website on Thursday morning.

The basis for the inclusion of oligarchs in the register, according to the bill, will be the NSDC.

Tags: #oligarchs #bill
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:00 03.06.2021
Zelensky proposes to create register of oligarchs – bill

Zelensky proposes to create register of oligarchs – bill

18:23 02.06.2021
Zelensky registers bill on de-oligarchization in parliament

Zelensky registers bill on de-oligarchization in parliament

11:30 24.05.2021
Zelensky signs bill no. 2194 on transfer of farmland from state to communal property into law in public

Zelensky signs bill no. 2194 on transfer of farmland from state to communal property into law in public

12:30 11.05.2021
NSDC confidently classifies 13 persons as oligarchs – Danilov

NSDC confidently classifies 13 persons as oligarchs – Danilov

16:58 07.05.2021
Preparation of amendments into SBU law for second reading is in finishing straight – Bezugla

Preparation of amendments into SBU law for second reading is in finishing straight – Bezugla

12:26 08.04.2021
Bill on urban planning reform to be voted in Rada in May-June – MP Shuliak

Bill on urban planning reform to be voted in Rada in May-June – MP Shuliak

10:56 29.01.2021
Oligarchs putting pressure on court, blocking company's contracts - United Mining Chemical Company

Oligarchs putting pressure on court, blocking company's contracts - United Mining Chemical Company

16:47 27.01.2021
President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada

President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada

16:16 29.12.2020
Bill on capital may not receive required number of votes in Rada – Vereshchuk

Bill on capital may not receive required number of votes in Rada – Vereshchuk

16:48 15.12.2020
Rada adopts bill restoring full-fledged work of NACP

Rada adopts bill restoring full-fledged work of NACP

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky registers bill on de-oligarchization in parliament

Delegation of U.S. senators arrive in Ukraine – Enin

Practice of appointing businessmen as heads of local administrations is over – President's Office dpty head

Ukraine may have 'plan B' for security before joining NATO - Zelensky

Structural unit for European, Euro-Atlantic integration created in President's Office, Zhovkva to be engaged in area

LATEST

Ukraine, Georgia may agree on mutual recognition of documents on COVID-19 vaccination – PM

Zelensky, U.S. Senators discuss situation in Donbas

Granting MAP to Ukraine to be next logical step towards NATO membership – U.S. Senator Murphy

Completion of Nord Stream 2 will have serious consequences for Ukraine, whole Europe – U.S. senator

Rada intends to ban sale of medicines to children under 14 years old

More than 1,000 people gather near Rada for rally against land market in Ukraine

Two-day talks with Iran on UIA plane shot down near Tehran kick off in Ukraine

Kuleba: Bipartisan and bicameral support in U.S. Congress vital to Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership

Danilov: Challenges, threats in cyberspace more dangerous today than nuclear weapons

Ukraine and Israel held consultations on cybersecurity – The Embassy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD