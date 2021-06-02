Facts

10:29 02.06.2021

Danilov: Challenges, threats in cyberspace more dangerous today than nuclear weapons

In the near future, Ukraine will create a new special type of troops - cyber troops, which will counter threats to the national security of Ukraine in cyberspace, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov.

According to the press service of the NSDC, during his meeting with chief adviser to the President of the Republic of Lithuania on national security issues Darius Kuliesius, Danilov pointed out the importance of strengthening cooperation in the field of cyber security.

"Challenges and threats in cyberspace are today much more dangerous than nuclear weapons, and the exchange of experience in this matter is extremely important," the NSDC secretary said. In turn, Kuliesius announced Lithuania's interest in strengthening cooperation with Ukraine in the field of cyber security, and also assured of the invariability of Ukraine's support on the path to integration into NATO and the EU.

