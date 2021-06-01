Facts

12:35 01.06.2021

Practice of appointing businessmen as heads of local administrations is over – President's Office dpty head

2 min read
Practice of appointing businessmen as heads of local administrations is over – President's Office dpty head

The President's Office "in general" abandoned the practice of appointing businessmen to the posts of heads of regional administrations, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"In most cases, I do not want to appoint such people, because there are some interests of their own in their business territories and I do not want these interests to be ahead of the interests of the government. At the level of the President's Office, in general, the practice with businessmen is over. Now these are bureaucrats, politicians, managers, officials from the executive branch (of government)," he said.

He said that recently a large number of heads of administrations have been replaced, noting that "somewhere, I do not argue, they overshot."

"I should say there will be more replacements of heads of regional administrations in the near future, since there are problems with some regions. It is too early to open such replacements, but this will happen within two weeks. We are looking for candidates for now," Tymoshenko said.

According to him, "we will be helped by the format of conducting accelerated courses at the academy under the president, where we recruit people in several streams."

Tymoshenko said that in the President's Office "they were able, on the whole, to balance their activities with mayors. We need to find common ground with them, they have their requests, problems and we are trying to solve them."

Tags: #business #tymoshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:20 01.06.2021
No conflict between President's Office and Klitschko, but one between Klitschko with himself and Kyiv citizens – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

No conflict between President's Office and Klitschko, but one between Klitschko with himself and Kyiv citizens – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

12:50 01.06.2021
Kyrylo Tymoshenko foresees de-oligarchization of TV news services

Kyrylo Tymoshenko foresees de-oligarchization of TV news services

19:11 17.05.2021
Tymoshenko reports creation of 'fake' initiative groups meant to disrupt referendum initiated by her party

Tymoshenko reports creation of 'fake' initiative groups meant to disrupt referendum initiated by her party

17:59 21.04.2021
Business urges vaccinating that part of Ukraine's population that wants to receive vaccine

Business urges vaccinating that part of Ukraine's population that wants to receive vaccine

14:31 21.04.2021
Some 206,000 persons apply for UAH 8,000 assistance – PM

Some 206,000 persons apply for UAH 8,000 assistance – PM

18:48 15.04.2021
Business expects slowdown in inflation, weakening of hryvnia devaluation - NBU poll

Business expects slowdown in inflation, weakening of hryvnia devaluation - NBU poll

18:58 06.04.2021
Business representatives discuss Ukraine's Cybersecurity Strategy developed by NSDC

Business representatives discuss Ukraine's Cybersecurity Strategy developed by NSDC

12:44 25.03.2021
Tymoshenko: Batkivschyna has plan to help entrepreneurs during lockdown

Tymoshenko: Batkivschyna has plan to help entrepreneurs during lockdown

17:18 23.03.2021
Dragon Capital raises $12.5 mln from EBRD to refinance Business Center Grand, Diana Lux Logistic, Terminal Kharkiv warehouses

Dragon Capital raises $12.5 mln from EBRD to refinance Business Center Grand, Diana Lux Logistic, Terminal Kharkiv warehouses

13:37 16.03.2021
Kuleba: no prerequisites for returning to 'business as usual' with Russia

Kuleba: no prerequisites for returning to 'business as usual' with Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Delegation of U.S. senators arrive in Ukraine – Enin

Ukraine may have 'plan B' for security before joining NATO - Zelensky

Structural unit for European, Euro-Atlantic integration created in President's Office, Zhovkva to be engaged in area

Zelensky proposes new format of negotiations, which would include Donbas, Crimea, Nord Stream 2

Court of Appeals imposes suspended sentence on Sternenko

LATEST

Rada backs law on protection of whistleblowers in corruption with Zelensky's proposals

Delegation of U.S. senators arrive in Ukraine – Enin

Ukraine may have 'plan B' for security before joining NATO - Zelensky

Structural unit for European, Euro-Atlantic integration created in President's Office, Zhovkva to be engaged in area

Zelensky proposes new format of negotiations, which would include Donbas, Crimea, Nord Stream 2

Ukraine has positive trend in COVID-19 incidence, all regions in 'yellow' zone

Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea to close for repair from June 7

Farmak executive director Kostiuk enters top 25 successful managers of Ukrainian companies

Court of Appeals imposes suspended sentence on Sternenko

Vaccination centers open in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD