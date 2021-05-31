Facts

16:47 31.05.2021

Vaccination centers open in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa

Vaccination centers open in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa

Vaccination centers were opened in Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa during May 29-30, where local residents can get vaccinated.

According to the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, 3,467 people were vaccinated at the COVID-19 vaccination center created on the basis of the International Exhibition Center in the capital. In particular, 2,072 people received vaccinations on Sunday.

"Today the number of people wishing to get vaccinated was extremely large. For me, this is an evidence of the awareness and consciousness of people. Such a willingness to be vaccinated gives hope that with the availability of vaccines we will be able to overcome the pandemic in the country and in the world as a whole," first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk said.

As reported, the residents of Kyiv who registered in the Diia application were vaccinated with the CoronaVac vaccine. Some 16 teams worked at the Vaccination Center. The vaccination team included a registrar, a doctor and a nurse, who underwent special training.

"All conditions have been created here for a safe vaccination process, and an ambulance team is on duty to provide emergency medical assistance, if any," the message says.

In Lviv, a vaccination center was created on the basis of the Lviv Arena, which will work next weekend.

According to head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytsky, 1,041 local residents were vaccinated in two days.

"Lviv region is the leader in terms of vaccination rates, today almost 78,000 people were vaccinated and protected themselves from the coronavirus," Kozytsky wrote on his Facebook page.

He reported that the entrance to the center is free. Also, if additional vaccine is available, the possibility of deploying such centers in other districts of the city will be considered, which will be announced additionally.

Another COVID-19 vaccination center was opened in Odesa on the territory of the stadium of the National University Odesa Law Academy, which will work from 0900 to 1700.

