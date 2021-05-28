OSCE calls on Belarusian authorities to immediately release journalist Pratasevich
OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro has called on the Belarusian authorities to immediately release opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich, who was detained on 23 May as a result of an emergency landing on a Ryanair plane.
"The Belarus authorities should release immediately and unconditionally editor Raman Pratasevich of Telegram channel Belarus golovnogo mozga. His detention constitutes a gross violation of the OSCE commitments on freedom of expression and media freedom," she wrote on Twitter.