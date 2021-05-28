Facts

09:48 28.05.2021

Zelensky congratulates Aliyev on Republic Day, looks forward to his participation in celebration of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence

1 min read
Zelensky congratulates Aliyev on Republic Day, looks forward to his participation in celebration of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the national holiday - Republic Day, and is looking forward to his participation in the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

Congratulations to Ilham Aliyev on Republic Day. I appreciate the strategic partnership between our states. Ukraine supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. Look forward to continuing dialogue on bilateral partnership & your participation in marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Tags: #aliyev #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:12 27.05.2021
Zelensky, EC President von der Leyen discuss intensification of efforts to supply vaccines to Ukraine against COVID-19, cooperation Crimean Platform format

Zelensky, EC President von der Leyen discuss intensification of efforts to supply vaccines to Ukraine against COVID-19, cooperation Crimean Platform format

12:58 25.05.2021
Zelensky proposes to adopt law on basis of national resistance, increase number of Ukraine's Armed Forces – bills

Zelensky proposes to adopt law on basis of national resistance, increase number of Ukraine's Armed Forces – bills

19:12 21.05.2021
Zelensky signs decree on enactment of NSDC decision on sanctions dated May 14

Zelensky signs decree on enactment of NSDC decision on sanctions dated May 14

18:57 21.05.2021
Zelensky able to become center of power, starts to behave like monarch – political scientists

Zelensky able to become center of power, starts to behave like monarch – political scientists

16:19 21.05.2021
Zelensky to take part in Ukraine 30. Land All-Ukrainian Forum on May 24

Zelensky to take part in Ukraine 30. Land All-Ukrainian Forum on May 24

16:52 20.05.2021
Zelensky considers partnership with private investors necessary for Ukrzaliznytsia

Zelensky considers partnership with private investors necessary for Ukrzaliznytsia

16:25 20.05.2021
Zelensky expects serious work of entire judiciary, incl. Anti-Corruption Court

Zelensky expects serious work of entire judiciary, incl. Anti-Corruption Court

15:33 20.05.2021
Russia reacting hard to creation of Crimean Platform – Zelensky

Russia reacting hard to creation of Crimean Platform – Zelensky

15:19 20.05.2021
Zelensky: We hold on to 1% possibility of resolving conflict in Donbas without allowing it to be 'frozen'

Zelensky: We hold on to 1% possibility of resolving conflict in Donbas without allowing it to be 'frozen'

15:14 20.05.2021
Energoatom tasked with reaching $500 mln in profit over 2021, doubling it soon – Zelensky

Energoatom tasked with reaching $500 mln in profit over 2021, doubling it soon – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian MFA transfers list of supporters of Lukashenko's regime to NSDC for imposing sanctions

Ukraine closes airspace for Belarusian aircraft from May 29

Number of daily COVID-19 cases declining in Ukraine

Zelensky, EC President von der Leyen discuss intensification of efforts to supply vaccines to Ukraine against COVID-19, cooperation Crimean Platform format

EU to allocate EUR 25.4 mln to help residents affected by conflict in Donbas - von der Leyen

LATEST

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service ex-head Hvozd died – MFA

Ukrainian MFA transfers list of supporters of Lukashenko's regime to NSDC for imposing sanctions

Ukraine participates in NATO summits from 2014, but for two years we not been invited – Poroshenko

Kryvonos says Ukraine not to be granted MAP at NATO summit in June

Boris Lozhkin has been re-elected as Vice President of the World Jewish Congress for the next four years

U.S., other NATO members should increase security assistance to Ukraine to resolve Donbas conflict – Bolton

Ukraine closes airspace for Belarusian aircraft from May 29

OSCE calls on Belarusian authorities to immediately release journalist Pratasevich

Moldova eases coronavirus-related restrictions

Agreement on use of Slovak airspace by Uzhgorod airport will come into effect on June 5 - PM Heger

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD