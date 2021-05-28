Zelensky congratulates Aliyev on Republic Day, looks forward to his participation in celebration of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the national holiday - Republic Day, and is looking forward to his participation in the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

Congratulations to Ilham Aliyev on Republic Day. I appreciate the strategic partnership between our states. Ukraine supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. Look forward to continuing dialogue on bilateral partnership & your participation in marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.