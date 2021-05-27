Romanian border guards intercept record batch of revolvers with ammunition on their way to Ukraine

More than 2,800 revolvers were found by the border police of the town of Isaccea (Judeţul Tulcea, Romania) in a truck driven by a citizen of Ukraine, the press service of the Romanian Border Police said.

According to Minister of Internal Affairs of Romania Lucian Bode, this is a "record seizure" of an illegal consignment of weapons. He noted that the border guards found 143 boxes hidden in a truck with furniture, in which there were about 2,850 new revolver-type pistols with cartridges.