Kyivstar launches unlimited roaming for popular applications, voice calls in messengers

Mobile network operator Kyivstar has made 10 roaming applications available without charging the mobile Internet for all its subscribers.

As noted in a report of the company, unlimited access is valid for all Kyivstar subscribers regardless of the form of service in 135 countries of the world and also includes voice calls in popular messengers.

To use unlimited Internet, one needs to have a connected megabyte package or use the Perfect Roaming service.

"Despite the closed borders in many countries, Ukrainians continue traveling and using roaming. To give them more opportunities for communication, we make useful applications unlimited. Without writing off megabytes, now one can not only write, but also call in messengers, use maps online and others popular services. We do this so that our subscribers are always in touch with their loved ones, even abroad," Chief Marketing Officer at Kyivstar Pavlo Daniman.

Without writing off megabytes, one can use four popular instant messengers: Viber, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and WhatsApp.

Applications with unlimited traffic include online Google Maps and Maps for iOS, travel applications Booking, AirBnB, Skyscanner and Tickets.ua.