Zelensky signs bill no. 2194 on transfer of farmland from state to communal property into law in public

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed bill No. 2194 into law, which amends the Land Code and other laws to improve the system of management and deregulation in the field of land relations, which he called the Land Constitution.

"Bill No. 2194, which fundamentally changes the land management of our state and which is called the Land Constitution. This bill, which takes away the function of registering the right to land, which an official in his office has never even seen in his life, from him," the head of state said, opening at the all-Ukrainian forum Ukraine 30. Land held on Monday in Kyiv.

Zelensky said that this document finally returns the right to use their land to communities.

"The law, which clearly stipulates that only Ukrainians can buy and sell land," the President of Ukraine said.

He recalled that in addition to bill No. 2194, the Verkhovna Rada also approved the second important bill for the full start of a transparent land market – bill No. 2195, which introduces electronic auctions for the purchase and sale of land. According to it, this is a guarantee of filling local budgets and the opportunity for every Ukrainian to take part in an auction and start his own farm.