Facts

17:42 20.05.2021

Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian Embassy in Washington are not preparing the visit of President's Office head to U.S. – spokesperson

2 min read
Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian Embassy in Washington are not preparing the visit of President's Office head to U.S. – spokesperson

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington did not prepare the visit of the President's Office head to the United States, MFA Spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said.

"If the head of the President's Office was planning an official visit to the United States or another country in the world, its organization and preparation would take place exclusively through official diplomatic channels. The reports of some media outlets about the allegedly planned trip are the initiative of individuals," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to him, in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine, external relations are carried out through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In particular, in relations with the United States, the organization of official visits of Ukrainian and U.S. officials is carried out by diplomatic and not third-party channels, he said.

"In this regard, we would like to inform you that the President's Office did not voice any initiatives to prepare the visit of President's Office head Andriy Yermak to the United States, and also, according to the information available at the Foreign Ministry, did not authorize unauthorized persons to organize such a visit. Accordingly, the Foreign Ministry and the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington did not prepare such a visit," Nikolenko said.

Tags: #usa #foreign_ministry #presidents_office
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:11 15.05.2021
U.S. company Bechtel Corporation interested in entering Ukrainian road construction market - Ambassador Markarova

U.S. company Bechtel Corporation interested in entering Ukrainian road construction market - Ambassador Markarova

10:51 13.05.2021
U.S. experts train Ukrainian colleagues to respond to use of weapons of mass destruction

U.S. experts train Ukrainian colleagues to respond to use of weapons of mass destruction

14:27 11.05.2021
U.S. explores ways to enhance security cooperation with Ukraine – Kvien

U.S. explores ways to enhance security cooperation with Ukraine – Kvien

18:57 06.05.2021
American IT company CognitOps raises $ 11 mln, creates development center in Ukraine

American IT company CognitOps raises $ 11 mln, creates development center in Ukraine

18:48 06.05.2021
Blinken assures U.S. will not negotiate with anyone about Ukraine without it – Kuleba

Blinken assures U.S. will not negotiate with anyone about Ukraine without it – Kuleba

15:00 06.05.2021
United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

14:26 06.05.2021
Blinken: Ukraine faces two challenges – Russia, corruption, they are interconnected

Blinken: Ukraine faces two challenges – Russia, corruption, they are interconnected

10:32 06.05.2021
Ukraine plans to request United States for anti-sniper technology, air defense systems – Kuleba

Ukraine plans to request United States for anti-sniper technology, air defense systems – Kuleba

09:17 06.05.2021
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Kyiv

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Kyiv

11:11 01.05.2021
President's Office condemns march on occasion of creation of Halychyna division held in Kyiv

President's Office condemns march on occasion of creation of Halychyna division held in Kyiv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko: From May 20, almost 120 Ukrainian cities to be left without hot water, budgetary institutions without natural gas

Russia reacting hard to creation of Crimean Platform – Zelensky

Zelensky: We hold on to 1% possibility of resolving conflict in Donbas without allowing it to be 'frozen'

Lifting of sanctions on Nord Stream 2 would be a loss for the United States and Biden – Ukrainian president

Kozak put on wanted list, there is court decision on his detention for choosing preventive measure – PGO

LATEST

Zelensky expects serious work of entire judiciary, incl. Anti-Corruption Court

Klitschko: From May 20, almost 120 Ukrainian cities to be left without hot water, budgetary institutions without natural gas

Russia reacting hard to creation of Crimean Platform – Zelensky

Zelensky: We hold on to 1% possibility of resolving conflict in Donbas without allowing it to be 'frozen'

Lifting of sanctions on Nord Stream 2 would be a loss for the United States and Biden – Ukrainian president

Kozak put on wanted list, there is court decision on his detention for choosing preventive measure – PGO

Zelensky on possibility of reaching agreement with Putin on ending Donbas war: I believe in it, we have no other chance

Medvedchuk, Kolomoisky no longer have previous influence – Zelensky

Draft law on de-oligarchization almost ready, it will appear next week – Zelensky

Donbas situation may become subject of all-Ukrainian referendum – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD