Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian Embassy in Washington are not preparing the visit of President's Office head to U.S. – spokesperson

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington did not prepare the visit of the President's Office head to the United States, MFA Spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said.

"If the head of the President's Office was planning an official visit to the United States or another country in the world, its organization and preparation would take place exclusively through official diplomatic channels. The reports of some media outlets about the allegedly planned trip are the initiative of individuals," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to him, in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine, external relations are carried out through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In particular, in relations with the United States, the organization of official visits of Ukrainian and U.S. officials is carried out by diplomatic and not third-party channels, he said.

"In this regard, we would like to inform you that the President's Office did not voice any initiatives to prepare the visit of President's Office head Andriy Yermak to the United States, and also, according to the information available at the Foreign Ministry, did not authorize unauthorized persons to organize such a visit. Accordingly, the Foreign Ministry and the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington did not prepare such a visit," Nikolenko said.