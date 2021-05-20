Donbas situation may become subject of all-Ukrainian referendum – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declares the possibility of holding an all-Ukrainian referendum on the situation in eastern Ukraine.

"Regarding the state referendum, I believe that this should be the most important issue that we have today. I believe that this is the situation in Donbas. And I am sure that after a while, because we have several plans - A, B, C - to end the war and return our temporarily occupied territories and people, we will present to the public a referendum with such a topic. This is one of the plans, if the other does not work," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.