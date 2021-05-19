Facts

18:14 19.05.2021

European security services introduce economic counterintelligence into their functionality, rather than abandon it – SBU officer

2 min read
Deputy Head for Reformation of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Serhiy Pun calls the deprivation of the SBU of counterintelligence protection of the economic security of the state a controversial moment, according to the agency's website.

"International terrorist organizations use smuggling and other criminal schemes to form the financial underpinnings of their terrorist activities, and intelligence and subversive activities are often focused on the destruction of critical infrastructure by economic means. Therefore, some of the European intelligence services, on the contrary, introduce economic counterintelligence into their functionality, rather than abandon it," Pun said during a round table talk on the SBU bill.

He said that the SBU is ready for reform, while advocating that new changes do not harm its ability to protect the state sovereignty of Ukraine.

"We need a reform that will improve the SBU and give the security service additional mechanisms and tools to counter current threats to state security, and not just relieve the SBU of powers in some areas. The SBU reform should be carried out in such a way that it does not harm its ability to defend Ukraine," the intelligence officer said.

According to the official, the SBU reform should be based on the best world experience, as well as the realities of hybrid war, in which Ukraine exists today. "The experience of Poland and the Baltic countries is especially valuable, since it is these states that face similar security challenges and threats, primarily from the Russian Federation. The internal security services of these countries are endowed with law enforcement functions and have investigative units in their structure," Pun said.

Tags: #security #sbu
