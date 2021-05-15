Facts

18:00 15.05.2021

About 80 Ukrainian citizens want to evacuate from Gaza Strip – source

About 80 Ukrainian citizens want to evacuate from Gaza Strip – source

In connection with the aggravation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, about 80 Ukrainian citizens expressed a desire to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip, the Ukrainians were asked to form a list and send them to diplomatic missions for further processing, a source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the source, the development of events remains unpredictable, it is possible that Israel will conduct a ground military operation in the Gaza Strip, which will lead to great destruction and casualties, including among the civilian population, which may raise the question of evacuating Ukrainian citizens from there.

"It is preliminary known that about 80 citizens of Ukraine expressed a desire to evacuate from the enclave, they were asked to form a list and send them to diplomatic missions for further processing," the agency's interlocutor said.

According to available information, the evacuation of citizens of other countries from the Gaza Strip has not been carried out yet.

An estimated number of 1,600 Ukrainian citizens live in the Gaza Strip (mostly Ukrainian women who are married to Palestinians and their family members). As of May 14, no Ukrainian citizens were killed or wounded as a result of the escalation of the conflict.

Previously, the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens was carried out through Egypt.

