Greece allows Ukrainians to enter country from May 14

Greece has allowed Ukrainian citizens to enter the country from May 14, the Ukrainian Embassy in Greece said.

"The Greek government has just released a decision according to which, from May 14, 2021, Ukrainian citizens are allowed to enter Greece," the embassy said in the statement on its website on Friday.

Conditions for entry into Greece require filling out the electronic Passenger Locator Form (PLF) at https://travel.gov.gr, with their contact details in Greece prior to their arrival in the country.

Confirmation of the completion of the electronic PLF form, which is automatically sent to the passenger by e-mail by the system, is considered a necessary travel document, the embassy said. This PLF form with a QR code is deemed necessary to enter at any entry point.

It is also necessary to present a certificate of vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19), which is made at least 14 days before entry (in English), issued by a government agency in accordance with the law.

The vaccination certificate should contain the name of the person indicated in the passport, the type of vaccine administered, the number of doses and the date of their administration, or a negative laboratory test result for COVID-19 by PCR, which was carried out within the last 72 hours before arrival in Greece, from the country's laboratories of origin or public or private laboratories of that country, provided that these private laboratories have been certified by the competent national certification agency of the country and have a certificate of the above diagnosis in English, including the name of the person on the passport.

It is also possible to present a certificate of a past illness or a positive diagnosis by PCR or antigen tests from two to nine months after the disease.

This clause also applies to minors from five years of age and older.

The embassy said the above documents for entry are submitted by tourists to the Greek police personnel, or representatives of the General Secretariat of Civil Protection for verification of authenticity and validity.

Air and shipping companies, as well as road and rail transport companies are obliged to check the tourist before boarding, confirm that he has the necessary documents specified in clause one and two, and in case of violation of this obligation, the obligation to repatriate the passenger at his own expense.