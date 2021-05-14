Facts

16:41 14.05.2021

Europe Day in Kyiv starts with electric scooter race with participation of embassies

1 min read
Europe Day in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday, May 15 will start with a race on electric scooters "ScootKyiv," which will be attended, among other things, by representatives of the embassies of foreign states, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"On Saturday, the Ukrainian capital will celebrate Europe Day [...]. The holiday will start at 08:00, when the first European eco-competition 'ScootKyiv' will start on the Landscape Alley," Klitschko said at an online briefing on Friday.

According to the mayor, Kyiv citizens, guests of the city, as well as representatives of the embassies, the capital and central authorities will take part in the race.

"We hope that the current concept of celebrating Europe Day in Ukraine will be interesting and informative for the people of Kyiv and guests of the capital," he said.

Klitschko said that Europe Day is a special holiday for Kyiv, since millions of Ukrainians have defended their desire to move along the European path and become part of the European community.

