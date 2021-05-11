Ukraine condemns escalation of situation in East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip and West Bank – MFA

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns the worsening situation in East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and calls on all parties to refrain from escalating violence.

"Ukraine condemns the escalation in East Jerusalem, in & around Gaza & West Bank, leading to multiple casualties. Rocket attacks at Israel from Gaza must stop immediately. Recognizing the right of Israel to self-defense, we call upon all parties to refrain from escalating violence," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday.

As reported, in recent days, Palestinian protests have been taking place in Jerusalem. Thus, earlier on Monday, clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police broke out on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. According to the Palestinian Red Cross, hundreds of Palestinians were injured.

On Monday, dozens of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched airstrikes against the enclave, killing at least eight Hamas militants. Rocket launchers were also hit. In turn, the Palestinian media reported the deaths of 20 people, including nine children, as a result of these strikes. Another 65 people were injured.