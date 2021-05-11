Facts

11:07 11.05.2021

Ukraine condemns escalation of situation in East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip and West Bank – MFA

1 min read
Ukraine condemns escalation of situation in East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip and West Bank – MFA

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns the worsening situation in East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and calls on all parties to refrain from escalating violence.

"Ukraine condemns the escalation in East Jerusalem, in & around Gaza & West Bank, leading to multiple casualties. Rocket attacks at Israel from Gaza must stop immediately. Recognizing the right of Israel to self-defense, we call upon all parties to refrain from escalating violence," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday.

As reported, in recent days, Palestinian protests have been taking place in Jerusalem. Thus, earlier on Monday, clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police broke out on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. According to the Palestinian Red Cross, hundreds of Palestinians were injured.

On Monday, dozens of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched airstrikes against the enclave, killing at least eight Hamas militants. Rocket launchers were also hit. In turn, the Palestinian media reported the deaths of 20 people, including nine children, as a result of these strikes. Another 65 people were injured.

Tags: #gaza_strip #ukraine #jerusalem
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:27 11.05.2021
Zelensky instructs govt to approve annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 - decree

Zelensky instructs govt to approve annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 - decree

17:26 11.05.2021
World Bank approves $90 mln support for Ukraine to boost vaccination in effort to strengthen COVID-19 response

World Bank approves $90 mln support for Ukraine to boost vaccination in effort to strengthen COVID-19 response

14:27 11.05.2021
U.S. explores ways to enhance security cooperation with Ukraine – Kvien

U.S. explores ways to enhance security cooperation with Ukraine – Kvien

14:16 11.05.2021
Cabinet introduces declaration of price rise for gasoline, diesel fuel over 1%

Cabinet introduces declaration of price rise for gasoline, diesel fuel over 1%

13:42 11.05.2021
Equipment purchased by Ukraine to be definitely interoperable with NATO equipment – Taran

Equipment purchased by Ukraine to be definitely interoperable with NATO equipment – Taran

11:27 11.05.2021
There was probability of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, but escalation was prevented – Zelensky

There was probability of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, but escalation was prevented – Zelensky

10:50 11.05.2021
Ukraine increases contract for supply of Pfizer vaccine to 20 mln doses – Stepanov

Ukraine increases contract for supply of Pfizer vaccine to 20 mln doses – Stepanov

09:24 11.05.2021
Ukraine 30 Forum on May 11-13 dedicated to country's security issues

Ukraine 30 Forum on May 11-13 dedicated to country's security issues

09:13 11.05.2021
Ukraine records 2,208 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,617 recoveries – Stepanov

Ukraine records 2,208 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,617 recoveries – Stepanov

09:10 11.05.2021
Another batch of CoronaVac vaccines delivered to Ukraine – Stepanov

Another batch of CoronaVac vaccines delivered to Ukraine – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

Zelensky instructs govt to approve annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 - decree

SBU conducting searches in Opposition Platform - For Life faction's office, Medvedchuk's houses

SBU conducts searches in Medvedchuk's house

Cabinet introduces declaration of price rise for gasoline, diesel fuel over 1%

LATEST

MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

SBU conducting searches in Opposition Platform - For Life faction's office, Medvedchuk's houses

SBU conducts searches in Medvedchuk's house

Ambassador Korniychuk notes Jewish contribution to the fight against Nazism in World War II

Bakanov: Some 7,000 people from Russia engaged in intelligence, subversive activities against Ukraine

NSDC confidently classifies 13 persons as oligarchs – Danilov

Zelensky: Ukraine's strategic course is EU, NATO membership

Anti-terrorist exercises to be held in Lviv region on May 12-14 – SBU

Ukraine 30 Forum on May 11-13 dedicated to country's security issues

Biden to join videoconference of presidents of NATO's eastern flanks, where Ukraine, security in Black Sea region to be discussed

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD