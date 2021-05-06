Facts

10:32 06.05.2021

Ukraine plans to request United States for anti-sniper technology, air defense systems – Kuleba

Ukraine plans to request United States for anti-sniper technology, air defense systems – Kuleba

During the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba plans to discuss with the official a list of military support.

In particular, the Ukrainian side will request air defense systems and anti-sniper technology, Kuleba said in an interview with CNN released Wednesday.

"I want to make it clear that it is not only about receiving it from the United States, but also about buying it from the United States. We want this partnership to work in both ways. It should be mutually beneficial," the minister said.

Interfax-Ukraine
