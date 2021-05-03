Facts

15:46 03.05.2021

Zelensky at summit of five states: War in eastern Ukraine, occupation of Crimea mark war in Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, at the summit with the Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, said about the importance of supporting Ukraine by European countries in the conditions of the occupation of Crimea and the war in Donbas, since "this is a war in Europe."

"I want to thank you for your attention to Ukraine. International partners constantly support Ukraine, our territorial integrity and our sovereignty. I am grateful to you all. Today it is very important. When part of Ukraine is annexed – our Crimean peninsula and when we have a war in the east. This is the war in Europe. It is very important that we are together," Zelensky said during his speech at the summit of the heads of Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, which was broadcast on the official Facebook page of the President's Office.

Zelensky said that "Ukraine, like European countries, wants to live in a democratic world."

"We [with the EU countries] have the same aspirations and views, but different experiences. For many years Ukraine fought for its independence. And today the same is happening in the east of our country, where we are again defending our independence," the President said.

He also added that "someone has always written laws for Ukraine, it has always been a part of this or that empire, and therefore Ukrainians are always skeptical about legality, law, and international laws."

The head of state recalled that "the first Ukrainian Constitution was written by Pylyp Orlyk in the 18th century, but it was proclaimed only in 1996." In addition, Zelensky noted that Ukraine was part of the USSR for a long time.

"I myself was born in the USSR. And I want to say that there were pluses and minuses. But we understand that people there did not have the right to freedom of speech, to the right to choose, and to the right to private property," he said.

