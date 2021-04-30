Facts

13:15 30.04.2021

Health Ministry to add 10 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine to National Vaccination Plan - Stepanov

2 min read
Health Ministry to add 10 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine to National Vaccination Plan - Stepanov

The Ministry of Health will add ten million doses of Pfizer vaccine to the National Vaccination Plan, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"[The national vaccination plan] will be amended. After the conclusion of the contract, we submitted the appropriate changes, and these changes will be adopted in the near future. We have registered all these ten million doses and prescribed the appropriate delivery dates," he said on the air of the People are Against (Liudy Proty) program on the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Thursday, April 29.

As reported, on April 12, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 for 2021, which provides that from May Ukraine will administer 5.65 million vaccinations against COVID-19 every month from 2.66 million in April, in order to cover the majority of adult population with vaccinations by the end of the year to form herd immunity.

In total, the plan provides for the use of more than 21.913 million doses of vaccines - 8.94 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, ten million doses of the American Novavax, more than 1.91 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac Biotech and 1.07 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech. Of these, eight million doses under the COVAX initiative, more than 13.913 million doses purchased from the state budget (tenmillion of American Novavax vaccine, two million of Oxford/AstraZeneca, 1.913 million of Chinese Sinovac Biotech).

Novavax vaccine deliveries are planned from August - two million doses per month. There is no data on the delivery of ten million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech in the plan (earlier, the press service of the President of Ukraine reported on the conclusion of a corresponding agreement with the company).

Tags: #pfizer
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:54 16.04.2021
United States welcomes first batch of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to Ukraine – embassy

United States welcomes first batch of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to Ukraine – embassy

14:49 16.04.2021
Vaccination with Pfizer vaccine to begin from Kyiv region on April 18 – Liashko

Vaccination with Pfizer vaccine to begin from Kyiv region on April 18 – Liashko

11:38 16.04.2021
First batch of Pfizer vaccine under COVAX mechanism arrives in Ukraine

First batch of Pfizer vaccine under COVAX mechanism arrives in Ukraine

19:11 07.04.2021
Ukraine expects first deliveries of Pfizer vaccine in May-June 2021 – Stepanov

Ukraine expects first deliveries of Pfizer vaccine in May-June 2021 – Stepanov

09:21 07.04.2021
USAID to provide refrigerators for Ukraine to store Pfizer vaccine - U.S. Embassy

USAID to provide refrigerators for Ukraine to store Pfizer vaccine - U.S. Embassy

18:45 23.02.2021
Ukraine registers Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 - chief medical officer

Ukraine registers Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 - chief medical officer

18:20 18.02.2021
Pfizer vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine in late Feb - early March – UNICEF

Pfizer vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine in late Feb - early March – UNICEF

09:59 17.02.2021
Application filed for registering Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Ukraine - Health Ministry's Expert Center

Application filed for registering Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Ukraine - Health Ministry's Expert Center

10:50 05.02.2021
Pfizer to submit documents for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine in near future

Pfizer to submit documents for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine in near future

15:03 04.02.2021
Vaccination is complex logistic process – Pfizer Ukraine CEO

Vaccination is complex logistic process – Pfizer Ukraine CEO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kyiv, Mykolaiv regions from May 1

Ukraine bans entry from India from May 2 due to spread of COVID-19 – Liashko

Another 500,000 doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Kyiv on Friday – Stepanov

Kravchuk: text of 'Easter truce' could not be agreed upon in TCG on April 28 due to lack of understanding of subjects of its implementation

Number of countries confirm participation in 'Crimean Platform' summit at highest level – Dzhaparova

LATEST

Security, economy and energy issues to be discussed during Blinken's visit to Ukraine – Kuleba

Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kyiv, Mykolaiv regions from May 1

Ambassador Korniychuk: We are working to promote the interests of Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses in Israel

Ukraine and Canada discuss possible liberalization of scheduled air traffic

Ukraine sees 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20,192 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine bans entry from India from May 2 due to spread of COVID-19 – Liashko

Kyrgyz-Tajik border shootout leads to deaths of 13 Kyrgyz citizens - Health Ministry

Another 500,000 doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Kyiv on Friday – Stepanov

Ukrainian scientists say Indian strain of COVID-19 less dangerous than British

Stefanchuk: Ukraine counts on support of Baltic states in obtaining NATO MAP

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD