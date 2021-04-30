Health Ministry to add 10 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine to National Vaccination Plan - Stepanov

The Ministry of Health will add ten million doses of Pfizer vaccine to the National Vaccination Plan, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"[The national vaccination plan] will be amended. After the conclusion of the contract, we submitted the appropriate changes, and these changes will be adopted in the near future. We have registered all these ten million doses and prescribed the appropriate delivery dates," he said on the air of the People are Against (Liudy Proty) program on the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Thursday, April 29.

As reported, on April 12, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 for 2021, which provides that from May Ukraine will administer 5.65 million vaccinations against COVID-19 every month from 2.66 million in April, in order to cover the majority of adult population with vaccinations by the end of the year to form herd immunity.

In total, the plan provides for the use of more than 21.913 million doses of vaccines - 8.94 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, ten million doses of the American Novavax, more than 1.91 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac Biotech and 1.07 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech. Of these, eight million doses under the COVAX initiative, more than 13.913 million doses purchased from the state budget (tenmillion of American Novavax vaccine, two million of Oxford/AstraZeneca, 1.913 million of Chinese Sinovac Biotech).

Novavax vaccine deliveries are planned from August - two million doses per month. There is no data on the delivery of ten million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech in the plan (earlier, the press service of the President of Ukraine reported on the conclusion of a corresponding agreement with the company).