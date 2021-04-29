Facts

Shmyhal, Polish Dpty PM Gowin discuss regional security, vaccination against COVID-19, development of border infrastructure

Shmyhal, Polish Dpty PM Gowin discuss regional security, vaccination against COVID-19, development of border infrastructure

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Development, Labor and Technology of Poland Jarosław Gowin discussed regional security, vaccination against COVID-19 and the development of border infrastructure.

"The Head of the Government of Ukraine noted that the dialogue between the countries has recently been actively developing, and this dynamic and meaningful contacts should be continued. Shmyhal thanked the Polish side for the effective support that Ukraine has felt in the context of the recent increase in the military presence of the Russian Federation near the Ukrainian borders and in Crimea," the press service of the government said following the meeting.

It is noted that Shmyhal thanked Poland, which, within the framework of the initiative of the European Commission, expressed its readiness to provide Ukraine with 1.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine.

"We count on the support of the Polish government in agreeing a mechanism for the transfer of vaccines to Ukrainians in the near future," the head of government stressed.

Shmyhal noted, among other things, that Ukraine is closely monitoring the implementation of health certificates in the European Union and is ready to participate in the initiative to increase population mobility.

In addition, the Prime Minister of Ukraine noted that a significant increase in the capacity on the Ukrainian-Polish border is an integral part of strengthening bilateral relations.

"It is very important for us to cooperate in this direction so that we can develop, increase trade between the countries, eliminate smuggling schemes and equip as many modern checkpoints as possible. This is one of the practical steps to expand our cooperation. Checkpoints are the door between our states, therefore, progress in this area is of great importance," said Shmyhal.

He also noted that in the context of increasing trade between the countries, the issue of Polish permits for the implementation of international road freight transport arises.

"Considering the growing volumes of our bilateral trade, the number of auto permits for Ukraine should be at least 200,000. This will help reveal our mutual economic potential and improve the dynamics of trade," Shmyhal said.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister of Ukraine also noted the 

