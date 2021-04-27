Facts

11:09 27.04.2021

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over this day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Since the beginning of the current day, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas have violated the ceasefire three times, Ukrainian servicemen have not been wounded, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) said.

"As of 07:00, on April 27, three shelling was recorded from the Russia-occupation forces. Thus, near Vodiane, , Russian-occupation forces used 120 caliber mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements. Not far from the settlement of Mayorske, the enemy opened fire from large-caliber machine guns and small arms, and from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers near Talakivka. There are no combat losses among our defenders," the JFO headquarters said in the morning report on Facebook on Tuesday.

The headquarters said that over the past 24 hours, on April 26, Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire nine times in the JFO area.

"Over the past day, on April 26, in the JFO area, the Russian armed formations violated the ceasefire nine times [...] As a result of enemy fire, one Ukrainian defender was wounded by shrapnel," the JFO said.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC promptly informed the OSCE SMM of all the facts of violations.

Tags: #donbass #jfo
