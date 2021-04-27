Facts

09:13 27.04.2021

Armed Forces' soldier wounded by shrapnel as result of shelling in Donbas – task force

1 min read
A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was wounded as a result of shelling in Donbas on Monday, the Pivnich (North) task force said.

"Today, April 26, in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich task force, the Russian armed formations once again violated the ceasefire and fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders from automatic heavy grenade launchers. As a result of enemy fire, one Ukrainian defender was wounded by shrapnel," according to the statement on Facebook.

The soldier was promptly provided first aid and was evacuated to a hospital. The state of health of the defender is reassuring.

The leadership of the military unit and the working group of the Military Law-Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working at the scene.

Завантаження...
