15:30 24.04.2021

Lukashenko to order presidential powers' transfer to Belarusian Security Council in emergency situation

Lukashenko to order presidential powers' transfer to Belarusian Security Council in emergency situation

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said he will sign an order on the transfer of presidential powers to the Belarusian Security Council in the event of an emergency situation, the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA said on Saturday.

"Could you guarantee everything will be normal if there is no president tomorrow? No. Therefore, for this case I will sign an order in the coming days to determine the power structure in Belarus. If the president is shot, the Security Council will receive the powers the next day. A state of emergency, up to martial law, should be declared instantly, as soon as there is movement on the border. The Security Council should make the decision," Lukashenko said during his visit to areas affected by the Chernobyl NPP accident in the Narovlya district of the Gomel region.

"As I've said, I will sign the order and will say who will govern the country 'just in case'," he said.

Lukashenko said during the nationwide Subbotnik spring cleaning campaign, which he joined in the Shklov district on April 17, he would soon make one of the most important decisions of his presidency.

