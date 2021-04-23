Black Sea Fleet ships return to base after maneuvers in Crimea - Russian Defense Ministry
More than 20 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have returned to their bases upon completion of maneuvers in Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"More than 20 warships of the Black Sea Fleet have returned to their bases after taking part in the joint-force exercise of [forces of] the Southern Military District and the Airborne Forces, which wrapped up at the Opuk range in Crimea yesterday," the Defense Ministry said.