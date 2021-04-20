Facts

18:48 20.04.2021

Ukrainian draft Addendum to measures for strengthening ceasefire in Donbas passes first reading in TCG security subgroup - Ukrainian delegation

The members of the security subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for resolving the situation in Donbas managed to make significant progress in agreeing the text of the Addendum to the measures for strengthening the ceasefire regime, agreed on July 22, 2020, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) reports.

"Thanks to the professional assistance of coordinator of the subgroup on security, head of the OSCE SMM mission, Ambassador Yasar Halit Cevik, the parties passed the first reading in full ... The Ukrainian draft Addendum was taken as a basis," the Ukrainian delegation said on its Facebook page following an emergency meeting of the security subgroup on Tuesday.

It is noted that the date of the next meeting for the second reading will be determined by the representatives of the OSCE. However, it is possible that such a meeting may take place before the end of this week.

In addition, as the Ukrainian delegation said, "there is a hope that at the next meeting of the TCG at the level of heads of delegations, which is scheduled for April 28, the document establishing additional measures to comply with the ceasefire regime will be presented in a fully agreed version."

