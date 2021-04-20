EU expresses concern over closure of Russia's sea territory in Black Sea area

The European Union is concerned over Russia's closure of a number of Black Sea areas for navigation, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano told reporters in Brussels.

The spokesman said on Tuesday that the intention of the Russian Federation to close certain areas of the Black Sea for shipping until October 2021 under the pretext of military exercises raises serious concern, especially against the background of the situation on the Ukrainian-Russian state border and in the illegally annexed Crimea.

According to him, this decision violates the freedom of navigation guaranteed by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

He said that the European Union expects Russia to ensure unhindered and free passage to the Sea of Azov and back in accordance with international law.

He recalled the EU's position on unshakable support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity and independence of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and noted that the European Union calls on Russia to do the same.