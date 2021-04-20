Facts

17:59 20.04.2021

EU expresses concern over closure of Russia's sea territory in Black Sea area

1 min read
EU expresses concern over closure of Russia's sea territory in Black Sea area

The European Union is concerned over Russia's closure of a number of Black Sea areas for navigation, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano told reporters in Brussels.

The spokesman said on Tuesday that the intention of the Russian Federation to close certain areas of the Black Sea for shipping until October 2021 under the pretext of military exercises raises serious concern, especially against the background of the situation on the Ukrainian-Russian state border and in the illegally annexed Crimea.

According to him, this decision violates the freedom of navigation guaranteed by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

He said that the European Union expects Russia to ensure unhindered and free passage to the Sea of Azov and back in accordance with international law.

He recalled the EU's position on unshakable support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity and independence of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and noted that the European Union calls on Russia to do the same.

Tags: #crimea #eu #black_sea
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:53 20.04.2021
EU has no consensus on introduction of new sectoral sanctions against Russia - Kuleba

EU has no consensus on introduction of new sectoral sanctions against Russia - Kuleba

12:55 17.04.2021
Ukraine can become EU member if fulfills Association Agreement, reform program - Brussels

Ukraine can become EU member if fulfills Association Agreement, reform program - Brussels

14:23 15.04.2021
Kyiv to work out certain options in response to attempts to pressure Russia through intl partners regarding water supply of Crimea – Mezentseva

Kyiv to work out certain options in response to attempts to pressure Russia through intl partners regarding water supply of Crimea – Mezentseva

12:20 15.04.2021
Ukrainian delegation to PACE should raise issue of human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas – Mezentseva

Ukrainian delegation to PACE should raise issue of human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas – Mezentseva

09:32 15.04.2021
Crimean Tatars thank Erdogan for his attention to protecting rights of their people

Crimean Tatars thank Erdogan for his attention to protecting rights of their people

15:28 12.04.2021
EU calls on Russia to refrain from any steps leading to deterioration of situation in Donbas – Stano

EU calls on Russia to refrain from any steps leading to deterioration of situation in Donbas – Stano

15:21 09.04.2021
Cabinet to create working group to update EU Association Agreement – dpty PM

Cabinet to create working group to update EU Association Agreement – dpty PM

10:08 09.04.2021
U.S. considering sending warships to Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine tensions – Pentagon rep

U.S. considering sending warships to Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine tensions – Pentagon rep

13:22 03.04.2021
Presentative of Ukraine's President in Crimea condemns 'persecution of Qırım newspaper editor-in-chief – media

Presentative of Ukraine's President in Crimea condemns 'persecution of Qırım newspaper editor-in-chief – media

12:54 03.04.2021
European Parliament publishes statement on increased tensions over Russia's military build-up in eastern Ukraine

European Parliament publishes statement on increased tensions over Russia's military build-up in eastern Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian draft Addendum to measures for strengthening ceasefire in Donbas passes first reading in TCG security subgroup - Ukrainian delegation

Zelensky deprives three Ukrainian smugglers of citizenship - source

EU has no consensus on introduction of new sectoral sanctions against Russia - Kuleba

PGO files appeal against non-guilty verdict for ex-MP Pashynsky

Servant of People to demand explanation from MP Shevchenko about meeting with Lukashenko – Korniyenko

LATEST

Kuleba tells Blinken about specific, urgent needs of Ukrainian army, defense sector

Ukrainian draft Addendum to measures for strengthening ceasefire in Donbas passes first reading in TCG security subgroup - Ukrainian delegation

Zelensky deprives three Ukrainian smugglers of citizenship - source

Ukraine drops one position in Press Freedom Index, took 97th place - media

PGO files appeal against non-guilty verdict for ex-MP Pashynsky

Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination passports by Ukraine and Israel will be introduced by the relevant agreement - The Embassy

Servant of People to demand explanation from MP Shevchenko about meeting with Lukashenko – Korniyenko

Ukraine's court arrests ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his dpty Ratushniak in absentia in case of illegal import of Russian grenades into Ukraine

Ukraine supports Czech Republic reaction to activities of Russia's special services – dpty foreign minister

Ukraine passes peak of third COVID-19 wave – Health Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD