Macron calls on Russia to make steps on de-escalation near Ukraine's border

Russia should ensure de-escalation of tensions near its borders with Ukraine, said French President Emmanuel Macron.

"The situation today and the level of tension at the border is absolutely counterproductive and unacceptable," he said in an interview with CBS.

Macron recalled that he is in favor of a calm and open dialogue with Russia. At the same time, he believes that the West should clearly explain to Moscow what actions it will consider completely unacceptable. Speaking about sanctions against Russia, Macron said that he considered them sometimes a necessary tool, but noted that by themselves they are not a solution to all problems.

"As far as Ukraine is concerned, we need to speed up the political dialogue. And Europe, the United States - all of us - must make it clear to Russia that we do not want to see another military operation on Ukrainian territory," added Macron.