Facts

14:06 16.04.2021

EC President: EU will continue to support Ukraine, its people in every possible way

1 min read
EC President: EU will continue to support Ukraine, its people in every possible way

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the arrival of the first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines in Ukraine and assured that the European Union stands on the side of Ukraine and will continue to support its people in all possible ways.

"I'm very happy & moved to see the 1st deliveries of vaccines to Ukraine through COVAX, to which the EU is one of the lead donors. Ukraine is a close neighbour, friend & key partner of the EU. We stand by Ukraine's side & will continue to support its people in all possible ways," she wrote on Twitter on Friday.

As reported, on Friday, 117,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, provided on a free basis under the COVAX program, arrived in Ukraine.

Tags: #ec
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:52 08.04.2021
EC okays draft Council Decision on Common Aviation Area with Ukraine

EC okays draft Council Decision on Common Aviation Area with Ukraine

18:53 22.09.2020
EC President Michel under quarantine due to contact with security officer infected with COVID-19, EU summit postponed, not known whether trip to Ukraine will take place

EC President Michel under quarantine due to contact with security officer infected with COVID-19, EU summit postponed, not known whether trip to Ukraine will take place

13:09 30.05.2020
Pandemic will not affect 'visa-free' regime between Ukraine and EU – EC official

Pandemic will not affect 'visa-free' regime between Ukraine and EU – EC official

11:27 19.12.2019
EC hopes for breakthrough at gas talks in Berlin

EC hopes for breakthrough at gas talks in Berlin

14:40 18.09.2019
Kremlin not expecting concrete agreements from upcoming Russia-Ukraine-EC gas talks - Peskov

Kremlin not expecting concrete agreements from upcoming Russia-Ukraine-EC gas talks - Peskov

18:09 05.09.2019
Ukraine gets permit from EC for export of fruits and vegetables – regulator

Ukraine gets permit from EC for export of fruits and vegetables – regulator

16:06 27.07.2019
Naftogaz waiting for response from Gazprom to EC proposal for transit contract or another option

Naftogaz waiting for response from Gazprom to EC proposal for transit contract or another option

10:09 11.07.2019
EC to provide EUR 25 mln to Ukraine for digital economy, e-government

EC to provide EUR 25 mln to Ukraine for digital economy, e-government

15:03 30.04.2019
EC President doesn't see significant difference between Poroshenko, Zelensky in relation to Russia

EC President doesn't see significant difference between Poroshenko, Zelensky in relation to Russia

14:22 24.04.2019
No exact date for Juncker-Zelensky meeting - EC representative

No exact date for Juncker-Zelensky meeting - EC representative

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelensky: we approaching regular meeting of Normandy Four leaders, advisers' meeting scheduled on April 19

Ukraine ready for any development of events, encourages Russia to have dialogue – Zelensky

Avakov calls on patriots to unite before possible provocations, aggression coming from Russia

LATEST

Adonis medical group plans to open four branches in 2021

If Russia acts recklessly or aggressively, there will be consequences – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelensky supports Biden's intention to meet with Putin

Zelensky: we approaching regular meeting of Normandy Four leaders, advisers' meeting scheduled on April 19

Avakov, Ambassador of Pakistan discuss cooperation in development of relations' legal framework

United States welcomes first batch of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to Ukraine – embassy

Borrell wants to come to Ukraine, visit contact line

Zelensky, Macron hold tete-a-tete meeting – press service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD