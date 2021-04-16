EC President: EU will continue to support Ukraine, its people in every possible way

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the arrival of the first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines in Ukraine and assured that the European Union stands on the side of Ukraine and will continue to support its people in all possible ways.

"I'm very happy & moved to see the 1st deliveries of vaccines to Ukraine through COVAX, to which the EU is one of the lead donors. Ukraine is a close neighbour, friend & key partner of the EU. We stand by Ukraine's side & will continue to support its people in all possible ways," she wrote on Twitter on Friday.

As reported, on Friday, 117,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, provided on a free basis under the COVAX program, arrived in Ukraine.