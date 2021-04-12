Zelenska initiates creation of council for barrier-free space - presidential press service

During a working discussion of the final version of the national strategy for creating a barrier-free space in Ukraine, the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska proposed to create the Council for Barrier-Free Space, according to the website of the head of state.

"It is important that all the developments are put into practice, and not remain on paper. Therefore, I propose to create the Council for Barrier-Free Space. I see the main purpose of its creation in monitoring and control of the state of the National Strategy implementation, realization of planned programs developed at the regional state administration level, coordination of complex issues of interagency interaction," the presidential press service quotes Zelenska.

The First Lady suggested that such a Council should include representatives of the central executive authorities, local government, civil society, experts and scientists.

She also applied to the Cabinet of Ministers with a request to consider her initiative on April 14, during the coordination of the Strategy for the creation of a barrier-free space in Ukraine.

In turn, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that "the government supports the initiative of the First Lady, the issue of creating a Council for Barrier-Free Space will be brought up to a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers."

Chairman of the interdepartmental working group on the development of a national strategy, Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Chernyshov said that "after its approval, maximum attention will be paid to the implementation of the strategy, since accessibility should become a new social norm."

Reportedly, during the meeting, the heads of 11 ministries presented the final version of the national strategy.

At the same time, each ministry responsible for the development of accessibility in a certain area has presented specific directions and programs that will be included in the future action plan for the implementation of the national strategy.

For two months, work on its creation was carried out by an interdepartmental working group with the involvement of the expert environment, specialized public organizations, scientific and business communities.