Odesa court changes preventive measure for Sternenko to 24/7 house arrest

Odesa Court of Appeal changed the measure of restraint from detention to round-the-clock house arrest for activist Serhiy Sternenko and Ruslan Demchuk on the case of the abduction of deputy of Lyman village council Serhiy Scherbych.

"Sternenko and Demchuk were charged with round-the-clock house arrest!"

Later, Sternenko, on his telegram channel, thanked for the support and wrote that "this is not a victory yet, the most important thing is in a week, when the appeal will be considered and the decision on the merits will be." He added that "the change in the preventive measure does not mean anything, so we are not relaxing."

Earlier, with reference to Sternenko's Telegram channel, it was reported that on April 9, Odesa Court of Appeal would consider an appeal against the arrest of Sternenko and Demchuk on the case of the abduction of deputy of Lyman village council Serhiy Scherbych, and the decision, as a measure of restraint, "will be a signal" before considering an appeal against the verdict of Sternenko and Demchuk, the hearing on which is scheduled for April 16.