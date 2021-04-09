Facts

17:41 09.04.2021

Odesa court changes preventive measure for Sternenko to 24/7 house arrest

1 min read
Odesa court changes preventive measure for Sternenko to 24/7 house arrest

Odesa Court of Appeal changed the measure of restraint from detention to round-the-clock house arrest for activist Serhiy Sternenko and Ruslan Demchuk on the case of the abduction of deputy of Lyman village council Serhiy Scherbych.

"Sternenko and Demchuk were charged with round-the-clock house arrest!"

Later, Sternenko, on his telegram channel, thanked for the support and wrote that "this is not a victory yet, the most important thing is in a week, when the appeal will be considered and the decision on the merits will be." He added that "the change in the preventive measure does not mean anything, so we are not relaxing."

Earlier, with reference to Sternenko's Telegram channel, it was reported that on April 9, Odesa Court of Appeal would consider an appeal against the arrest of Sternenko and Demchuk on the case of the abduction of deputy of Lyman village council Serhiy Scherbych, and the decision, as a measure of restraint, "will be a signal" before considering an appeal against the verdict of Sternenko and Demchuk, the hearing on which is scheduled for April 16.

Tags: #sternenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:05 06.04.2021
Prosecutor general: it is important to find organizers, contractors of attempts on Sternenko

Prosecutor general: it is important to find organizers, contractors of attempts on Sternenko

14:25 30.03.2021
'Sternenko case' transferred to Odesa's Court of Appeal

'Sternenko case' transferred to Odesa's Court of Appeal

15:53 23.03.2021
Activist who breaks glass in President's Office put under house arrest – Sternenko

Activist who breaks glass in President's Office put under house arrest – Sternenko

18:36 19.03.2021
Court not release Sternenko from custody – attorney

Court not release Sternenko from custody – attorney

15:47 27.02.2021
Kyiv protestors throw firecrackers, flares at prosecutor general's office building

Kyiv protestors throw firecrackers, flares at prosecutor general's office building

13:31 27.02.2021
Protest against Sternenko's verdict starts near president's office

Protest against Sternenko's verdict starts near president's office

16:11 24.02.2021
Activist Sternenko is in Odesa detention centre until judgement comes into force – prosecutor

Activist Sternenko is in Odesa detention centre until judgement comes into force – prosecutor

09:21 24.02.2021
Seventeen detained over clashes near Ukrainian presidential administration's building in Kyiv, criminal case opened - police

Seventeen detained over clashes near Ukrainian presidential administration's building in Kyiv, criminal case opened - police

11:50 23.02.2021
Activist Sternenko convicted of kidnapping, sentenced to seven years in prison – court ruling

Activist Sternenko convicted of kidnapping, sentenced to seven years in prison – court ruling

15:00 08.09.2020
Supreme Court leaves consideration of Sternenko case in Odesa

Supreme Court leaves consideration of Sternenko case in Odesa

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Denmark's Foreign Minister assures Ukraine not alone against Russian aggression

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kharkiv region from April 11 – Nemchinov

Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on April 10 – president's press service

Shmyhal recommends Klitschko to address President with proposal to appoint new head of Kyiv City Administration, if he cannot combat COVID-19

Russia trying to discredit Ukraine in intl arena, sow panic among residents of temporarily occupied territories – Khomchak

LATEST

Denmark's Foreign Minister assures Ukraine not alone against Russian aggression

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kharkiv region from April 11 – Nemchinov

Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on April 10 – president's press service

Shmyhal recommends Klitschko to address President with proposal to appoint new head of Kyiv City Administration, if he cannot combat COVID-19

Russia trying to discredit Ukraine in intl arena, sow panic among residents of temporarily occupied territories – Khomchak

If Nord Stream 2 completed, Ukraine to be irreparably weakened – Reznikov

Batkivschyna starts organizing referendums on five issues, incl. sale of agricultural land

KyivPost: Zelensky, Macron expected to meet next week in Paris

Cabinet to create working group to update EU Association Agreement – dpty PM

NSDC meeting not to take place on April 9 – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD