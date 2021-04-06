Prosecutor general: it is important to find organizers, contractors of attempts on Sternenko

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova says that criminal cases investigating attacks on activist Serhiy Sternenko will be under her personal control, and everything will be done to bring those who attempted Sternenko to justice.

"For me, the case on Sternenko is very important, because the trajectory of this criminal proceeding is two-sided: Sternenko himself was in the status of a suspect, and later received a court verdict, but what does the investigation think about those who committed a crime against Sternenko himself? Now I will personally control the proceedings to investigate the encroachments on Sternenko. We will see how much we can speed up the process of finding contractors, organizers of the persecution, attempts on Sternenko," Venediktova told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, three criminal cases on the attempts on Sternenko's life were combined into one and transferred to the SBU for investigation.

"Now I receive reports every three days what is happening in this case [...] We, for our part, will do our best to understand and bring to court the indictment against the persons who acted against Sternenko," the prosecutor general said.