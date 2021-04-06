Facts

15:05 06.04.2021

Prosecutor general: it is important to find organizers, contractors of attempts on Sternenko

1 min read
Prosecutor general: it is important to find organizers, contractors of attempts on Sternenko

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova says that criminal cases investigating attacks on activist Serhiy Sternenko will be under her personal control, and everything will be done to bring those who attempted Sternenko to justice.

"For me, the case on Sternenko is very important, because the trajectory of this criminal proceeding is two-sided: Sternenko himself was in the status of a suspect, and later received a court verdict, but what does the investigation think about those who committed a crime against Sternenko himself? Now I will personally control the proceedings to investigate the encroachments on Sternenko. We will see how much we can speed up the process of finding contractors, organizers of the persecution, attempts on Sternenko," Venediktova told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, three criminal cases on the attempts on Sternenko's life were combined into one and transferred to the SBU for investigation.

"Now I receive reports every three days what is happening in this case [...] We, for our part, will do our best to understand and bring to court the indictment against the persons who acted against Sternenko," the prosecutor general said.

Tags: #prosecutor_general #venediktova #sternenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:13 06.04.2021
Prosecutor General about case of those who ordered Sheremet's murder: Testimony of Belarusian informant will be taken into account

Prosecutor General about case of those who ordered Sheremet's murder: Testimony of Belarusian informant will be taken into account

15:20 06.04.2021
Prosecutor General about leak of information in PrivatBank case: Sytnyk and I understand who did it and why

Prosecutor General about leak of information in PrivatBank case: Sytnyk and I understand who did it and why

14:36 06.04.2021
Cases involving Medvedchuk to have logical conclusion, no suspicion projects yet – prosecutor general

Cases involving Medvedchuk to have logical conclusion, no suspicion projects yet – prosecutor general

14:25 30.03.2021
'Sternenko case' transferred to Odesa's Court of Appeal

'Sternenko case' transferred to Odesa's Court of Appeal

10:25 25.03.2021
Venediktova: Member of For Future group suspected of tax evasion amounting to over UAH 97 mln

Venediktova: Member of For Future group suspected of tax evasion amounting to over UAH 97 mln

15:53 23.03.2021
Activist who breaks glass in President's Office put under house arrest – Sternenko

Activist who breaks glass in President's Office put under house arrest – Sternenko

18:36 19.03.2021
Court not release Sternenko from custody – attorney

Court not release Sternenko from custody – attorney

16:17 17.03.2021
Venediktova: issue of holding MPs accountable for voting on Kharkiv agreements is more of abstraction

Venediktova: issue of holding MPs accountable for voting on Kharkiv agreements is more of abstraction

18:04 15.03.2021
Venediktova authorizes three new suspicions of ex-top managers of PrivatBank

Venediktova authorizes three new suspicions of ex-top managers of PrivatBank

15:47 27.02.2021
Kyiv protestors throw firecrackers, flares at prosecutor general's office building

Kyiv protestors throw firecrackers, flares at prosecutor general's office building

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Enhanced lockdown in Lviv extended until April 19 – mayor

PGO sends message to ICC on facts of treacherous murder of Ukrainian military during Ilovaisk tragedy, defense of Donetsk airport

Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

Ukraine records 19,419 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,032 people recovered

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zaporizhia, Khmelnytsky regions from April 9

LATEST

Putin in phone talk with Merkel tells about the need for direct dialogue with ORDLO, legal status of Donbas

Enhanced lockdown in Lviv extended until April 19 – mayor

Constitutional Court receives submission on appeal of presidential decrees on Tupytsky, Kasminin

Groysman urges politicians to support vaccination campaign, not discredit it

PGO sends message to ICC on facts of treacherous murder of Ukrainian military during Ilovaisk tragedy, defense of Donetsk airport

Institute for Future develops strategy to restore public confidence in vaccination

Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier sustained injuries incompatible with life – JFO HQ

Ukraine records 19,419 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,032 people recovered

Arakhamia: Rada to resume plenary sessions, hold extraordinary next week

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD