'Sternenko case' transferred to Odesa's Court of Appeal

The criminal case on charges of activist Serhiy Sternenko and Ruslan Demchuk in the abduction of deputy of Lyman village council Serhiy Scherbych, which has already been considered in the court of first instance, has been transferred for consideration to Odesa's Court of Appeal.

"Odesa's Court of Appeal received a criminal case on charges of Serhiy Sternenko of committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 263, Part 2 of Article 146, Part 2 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and Ruslan Demchuk of committing crimes provided for Part 2 of Article 146, Part 2 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, with the appeals of the accused Serhiy Sternenko, his defender Andriy Pysarenko, and with the appeal of the deputy head of Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office against the verdict of Prymorsky District Court of Odesa dated February 23, 2021 in relation to Serhiy Sternenko and Ruslan Demchuk," the press service of Odesa's Court of Appeal said.

It is noted that the issue of opening proceedings on these appeals will be resolved in accordance with the provisions of Articles 398 and 399 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.