Ukrainian MFA, Defense Ministry tell foreign ambassadors about escalation of situation in Donbas

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar and Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anatoliy Petrenko informed the heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Ukraine about the escalation of the situation in Donbas, the buildup of Russian troops on the borders of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Together with Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anatoliy Petrenko, I held an online briefing for the heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Ukraine on the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict, the buildup of Russian troops on the borders of Ukraine and the temporarily occupied ARC," Bodnar wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The Deputy Minister pointed out that they once again emphasized Ukraine's commitment to a politico-diplomatic settlement of the conflict with the Russian Federation.

"At the same time, Ukraine will resolutely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the event of a Russian offensive," he added.