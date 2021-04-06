Two Ukrainian servicemen killed in Donbas on Tuesday – Skhid tactical group

A Ukrainian soldier was killed amid shelling attacks by Russian mercenaries in Donbas on Tuesday, another was killed by an explosion on an explosive device, the Skhid (East) tactical group reported on its Facebook page.

"Today, on April 6 ... the armed formations of the Russian Federation once again violated the ceasefire regime and fired at the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the village of Nevelske. As a result of enemy mortar fire, one Ukrainian defender was wounded. The soldier was promptly provided first aid, but, unfortunately, he died during the evacuation. Also, not far from the settlement of Stepne, as a result of the explosion of a military vehicle on an unknown explosive device, one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received injuries incompatible with life," the message says.